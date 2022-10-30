Chattambinaadu

Not Available

The movie tells the story of a village called Chembattunadu in Chamarajanagar District on the borders of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which is popular as Chattambinadu for the presence of several goons and hooligans. According to Vadival Vasu (Janardanan), it was the severe animosity between Mallanchira and Kattappilly families that has caused the arrival of several goons to the land, including him, which made Chattambinadu notorious. The film begins with Mallanchira Chandramohan's(Manoj K. Jayan) plan to sell off his mansion, to pay up his heavy debts.