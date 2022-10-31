Chau'u Polo

Not Available

A poor Timorese boy is teased and ridiculed at his local school in remote Los Palos. In desperation he runs away to catch up with his only friend; a fisherman. While fishing he is he is confronted by a huge crocodile who demands fish in exchange for something more precious than food! After parting with the fish, the crocodile gives him three secret and wise sayings. He runs back to school, and twenty years later the boy has grown up to be a highly successful political leader. When asked what the secret of his success has been, he delivers the three wise saying with great oratory skills. As he concludes his voice turns into the crocodiles voice of long ago.