Not Available

The film is about a day in the life of the Frisch family. The daughter is late for school, and gets detention in the afternoon. There, she and a girlfriend seduce their teacher. Father Frisch has a game of chess with a friend where the prize is a brunette. In the evening, Frisch and his wife go to a restaurant. While he is imagining various female guests in sexual activities, his wife is off to the kitchen for a quickie with the chef.