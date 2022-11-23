Not Available

Chaudhary Karnail Singh is a 1960 Indian Punjabi movie based in the pre-partition times of India. The film was one of the earliest works of Prem Chopra. The film won a National Award. In a village circa post British rule in India, a noble Sarpanch, Karnail Singh, is forced to chose sides between his son, Buta, and a Muslim couple, Shera and Naji, who want to get married amidst violent clashes between Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims before the formation of Pakistan; as well as deal with suspicious Indian Government officials.