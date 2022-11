Not Available

The treasure hunt is on for a missing loot of diamonds when jewel thief Mansukh is double-crossed by his two-timing fiancée, Parijat, and her not-so-brotherly accomplice, Usman. But Mansukh may have a double-dealing surprise of his own. Just when police -- and Parijat -- think they've got the goods, they soon realize there is a puzzling lack of evidence. So who's got the gems? Amit Mistry, Sejal Shah and Dilip Rawal star in this comedy thriller.