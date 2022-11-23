Che Guevara as You Have Never Seen Him Before

Not Available

Using archival film and photo materials, Cuban director Manuel Pérez paints a personal portrait of Che Guevara, the legend and symbol of revolution. Ernesto Che Guevara was only 39 years old when he was executed in the Bolivian mountains in 1967. This film tells the story of Che's short life: his childhood in Argentina, his early interest in the Spanish Civil War, the motorcycle trip through Latin America that changed his life forever. Raul Castro and other friends remember Che's first encounter with Fidel Castro in Mexico in 1955, as well as his involvement in the Cuban revolution and rumors of his disappearance in 1965.