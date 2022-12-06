Not Available

Che Pa and his dance club were popular at some point in time. They are praised and their performances are quite anticipated-watching by the audience. But now, the times have changed and many do not understand why it's necessary to revive the dance or art that features men dressed, decorated, dressed and rugged like women. Despite being ridiculed and humiliated because of his work, Che Pa is very proud of this dance, which has been the source of his fortune raising his daughter. Bibah was previously proud of his father and praise for praise was given to his father and the name was often on his lips at times with friends. Until he became acquainted with a man and love destroying the love of a child to his father. The old blues praised now turned into a scoundrel with shamelessly disgusting views thrown to his father.