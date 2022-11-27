Not Available

An explicit thriller detailing the feasibility of producing and distributing snuff films, which are still only considered to be an urban legend. Driven mad by his failure to sell a profitable film to the porn industry, a director decides to create authentic snuff films with the assistance of two teenage runaways and a perverted cameraman. When the films bring in a profit through an amateur internet production company, they begin to see the film industry for what it really is: a world of backstabbing and double crosses. The group of twisted filmmakers then extract their own form of graphic revenge on the very people who made them successful.