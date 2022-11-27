An explicit thriller detailing the feasibility of producing and distributing snuff films, which are still only considered to be an urban legend. Driven mad by his failure to sell a profitable film to the porn industry, a director decides to create authentic snuff films with the assistance of two teenage runaways and a perverted cameraman. When the films bring in a profit through an amateur internet production company, they begin to see the film industry for what it really is: a world of backstabbing and double crosses. The group of twisted filmmakers then extract their own form of graphic revenge on the very people who made them successful.
View Full Cast >