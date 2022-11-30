Cheap Imitations Part V/VI: Terms of Analysis

Not Available

Initially the subject of this film was the multiple threats constantly implicit in cinema ... especially in the perceptual acts of unifying with which we respond to the discontinuities of editing. So the basic images were knives and salamis. But as the music was reworked, highly charged objects began to appear and reappear; instinctual navigation took over, as always, in the editing room ... and the film seemed to adopt another subject entirely. As in all our work, many issues are in uneasy balance, and the film refuses to find a center. Words in the film refer to its own intertextuality. Who is speaking here? And who is addressed?