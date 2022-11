Not Available

Cheap Trick found early success in Japan, and capitalized on this popularity by recording Cheap Trick at Budokan in Tokyo on April 28 and 30, 1978, with an audience of 12,000 screaming Japanese fans nearly drowning out the band at times. The filmed concert had originally been shown on Japanese TV, and was not previously commercially until the 30th Anniversary Edition, Budokan! was released on November 11, 2008.