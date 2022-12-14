Cheap Trick Live at Red Rocks

Not Available

Since the early ’70s, Cheap Trick has been blending elements of pop, punk, and even metal in a way that is instantly catchy and recognizable. Now well into their fourth decade, the band is among the most active and successful in music history with featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, a myriad of awards and industry honors, and total record sales in excess of 20 million. Join this historic band with a legendary performance from Red Rocks Amphitheatre.