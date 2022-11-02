Cheap Trick: Live in Australia

Not Available

The Illinois power-pop quartet of vocalist/guitarist Robin Zander, lead guitarist Rick Nielsen, bass guitarist Tom Petersson, and drummer Bun E. Carlos, the most famous hard rock band to come out of the American Midwest, are in full flight as they perform at the Hordern Pavillion Sydney, 1988, before a raving capacity crowd. Heavily influencing alternative and heavy metal bands of the '80s and '90 with their catchy power pop melodies and arena rock aesthetic, Cheap Trick are showcased here at the peak of their career.