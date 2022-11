Not Available

Fueled by a boost from their 1988 hit ballad "The Flame," Cheap Trick launched a comeback that took the group around the world on their "Lap of Luxury" tour. Recorded in Sydney, Australia, this 70-minute concert includes "Surrender," "I Want You to Want Me," "Big Eyes," "If You Want My Love," "On Top of the World," "Just Got Back," "Dream Police," "Clock Strikes Ten," "Never Had a Lot to Lose" and more.