Cheap Trick - Sgt. Pepper Live

The group salutes the 40th anniversary of the seminal Beatles album with a dynamic track-by-track rendition that features the New York Philharmonic, an Indian music ensemble, and an array of special guests. At the helm is Geoff Emerick who engineered the Fab Four's definitive album in 1967. Cheap Trick infuse their brand of Beatlesque power pop into a live tribute that pays homage to their musical influences. Never before performed live in its entirety by the Beatles, this footage is an exclusive opportunity to hear the complete album performed live. Extras include interviews with Cheap Trick - all never before seen. This musical release features the rock band Cheap Trick performing The Beatles' classic album SGT. PEPPER'S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND.