Cheaper by the Dozen

The Baker brood moves to Chicago after patriarch Tom gets a job coaching football at Northwestern University, forcing his writer wife, Mary, and the couple's 12 children to make a major adjustment. The transition works well until work demands pull the parents away from home, leaving the kids bored -- and increasingly mischievous.
|Bonnie Hunt
|Kate Baker
|Piper Perabo
|Nora Baker
|Tom Welling
|Charlie Baker
|Hilary Duff
|Lorraine Baker
|Kevin G. Schmidt
|Henry Baker
|Alyson Stoner
|Sarah Baker
View Full Cast >