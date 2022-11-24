Cheaper to Marry

Not Available

Dick Tyler is the junior partner in the law firm of Knight and Tyler. He tries to convince his partner, Jim Tyler, than it's cheaper to be married than to continually "play the field". The main reason he's doing that is because Jim is obsessed with the beautiful Evelyn, a gold-digger on whom Jim is spending prodigious amounts of money. Things take a turn for the worse when his spending on her gets to the point where it's placing the firm dangerously close to bankruptcy. Something has to be done.