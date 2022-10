Not Available

Western drama directed by Rod McCall. Henry deserted his family years before, Henry (James Brolin) kicks up a storm when he shows up to see his youngest daughter before her wedding. He has ulterior motives, including a divorce from wife Jenny (Sally Kirkland), but her new beau, Tom (Kris Kristofferson), throws his plans off the rails. Meanwhile, Sally's older daughter must choose between love with a cowboy and life in New York.