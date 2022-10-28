Not Available

Cheburashka

  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The film based on the book by Eduard Uspensky "Crocodile Gena and his friends". Crocodile Gena works in a zoo - a crocodile. Every evening he returns home to his lonely apartment. Finally he tired of playing with himself in chess, and Gene decides to make friends. On the ads pasted around the city, responding animals and people. First comes a girl with a homeless puppy Gal, followed by the Cheburashka...

Cast

Garri BardinGena ("Cheburashka at the Zoo" segment)
Larisa BrokhmanCheburashka
Vladimir FerapontovGena
Nozomi ÔhashiCheburashka
Hiroshi TsuchidaGena
Kie KitanoMasha

View Full Cast >

Images