Checkered Flag or Crash

1976

Hard-charging race car driver "Walkaway" Madden (Baker), nicknamed that because of his history of walking away from car crashes, just wants to win the big Manilla 1000 off-road race. Photojournalist C.C. Wainwright (Sarandon) intends to ride with him in that race. But Walkaway just wants to get rid of her. Fast-talking promoter Bo Cochran (Hagman) wants the race completed by any means necessary.