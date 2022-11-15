Not Available

In any Hotel, there are stories. Each guest there has one, a past, a conflict, as well as hope. Set in a hotel over the course of 24 hours, 'Checking In', tells five stories, each allowing us an insight into some of these guests. What happens when an Asian wedding goes awry? Can a one-night stand be more than just that? Will a singer regain her inspiration? And can you really get away with stealing the complimentary soap!? These are just some of the stories you will find when you 'check in'.