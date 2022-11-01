Checkpoint rock: Canciones desde Palestina

Not Available

Come on an incredible journey through Palestine, guided by some of its best-known, most inspiring musicians! From singers Habib Al Deek and Muthana Sha'baan, to rappers DAM and Safaa Arapiyat, celebrated Le Trio Joubran and soul singer Amal Murkus, the richness and diversity of the local music scene is explored in this joyous documentary. The journey starts with footage of Marcel Khalife reading at Mahmoud Darwish's funeral, and the spirit of the late, great poet pervades the film. The screening will be followed by a live jam, featuring director Fermin Muguruza alongside some of the key artistes from the film.