Chedugudu is the name of a game, the story here is a chase which ends in a village. This film is essentially a comedy with all the dialogues and characters written with an intention of raising laughs. Sayaji Shinde known as Kethi Reddy is a ruthless villain who keeps bugging his wife Hema, and is mostly surrounded by his faithful gang of comedians. Shinde's daughter Swetha elopes with Jayanth, who happens to be a son of a labourer Surya. Hema, Swetha's mother helps her in this adventure by packing her clothes and letting the love birds free. Now more than half of the film is about how Shinde's gang go in search of the couple. Producer(s): Bheemaneni Tirupatayya-K. Nagi Reddy. Direction: PR Nagaraju. Banner: Smile Movies.