Cheech & Chong's Animated Movie

You're not hallucinating (but they are)... It's the legendary toker jokers Cheech & Chong as you've never seen them before -- in their very first Animated Movie. Catch the buzz as their most outrageous routines and laugh-out-loud lines from their Grammy Award-winning albums come to life, including "Dave's not here," "Let's make a dope deal" and more. With help from a bud-lovin' body crab named Buster, Cheech & Chong "the masters of smokin' word" deliver the ultimate comedy high and give you the munchies for more.