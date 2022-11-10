1980

Cheech & Chong's Next Movie

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1980

Studio

Universal Pictures

Perennially stoned Cheech and Chong tear through the city of Los Angeles, causing trouble wherever they go. After Cheech loses his job, the two pot enthusiasts head to the welfare offices where Cheech's girlfriend, Donna, works. Instead of collecting unemployment, they find themselves thrown back on the streets, searching for a way to earn new income. But when Cheech's cousin, "Red" Mendoza, arrives, things get even crazier.

Cast

Cheech MarinCheech
Tommy ChongChong
Evelyn GuerreroDonna
Betty KennedyCandy
Paul ReubensPee-wee Herman
Cassandra Petersonhostage

View Full Cast >

Images