Not Available

The humour here is the "Tom & Jerry", one-man- upmanship type. Prasanna wants to become a cop, but the arrogant police officers Manivannan and Sada ensure that he does not succeed. Meanwhile he discovers a plot to assassinate the governor (visu) by the terrorist Riaz Khan and he complains it to the assistant commissioner of police (Sada),but discovers that Sada is also A member of the plot. So he finds a detective agency and starts cracking the plot and he succeeds in it.