Not Available

At the end of 2013, Cheer Chen released the last album in her Flower trilogy. Titled Songs Of Transience, the singer-songwriter's sixth album features her signature poetic style and introspective looks at humanity, philosophy and life. Both in support of the Flower trilogy and in celebration of the 15th anniversary of her debut, Cheer then embarked on a pan-Asian tour, and her artful, musically wondrous performance has been captured on this home video release.