Cheer Up Baby

New York City present day. Anna is a 21-year old dance major in college. She takes the train home after a day of dance class and babysitting. She falls asleep on the train and wakes up to a man holding her hands. He whispers something to her she does not want to hear. The film follows Anna for the next two days. She tries to go about her life but grapples with the haunting memory of the stranger from the train. The city acts as the cacophonous landscape in which Anna develops a new perspective, one where she finds herself both suffocated and free.