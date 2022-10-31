Not Available

"Cheer Up, Sam" is a heartfelt comedy about a troubled young man who drops out of college and moves back home following a breakup with his high school sweetheart. Falling back into his old routine, Sam finds comfort riding the couch with his stoner buddies and after returning to his old job, finds himself being pursued by a coworker, Lisa, a witty, tom-girl who lives at her father's junkyard. In between building a friendship with Lisa and his friend's unorthodox methods of cheering him up, Sam will be forced to make a choice between holding onto the dreams of his past or learning how to love again.