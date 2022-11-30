Cheerleader Abduction

Not Available

Olivia has always been the golden girl with model good looks, a 4.0 GPA, and the captain spot on her high school cheerleading squad. When she finds out that she is pregnant, Olivia decides she has to hide her pregnancy at all costs to save her reputation and avoid ruining her mother Trish’s gubernatorial campaign. An underground adoption ring seems to offer the help that she needs, but when Olivia goes missing, Trish must drop everything to find her daughter and grandchild before it’s too late.