Not Available

Loaded with sex and directed by Jim Holliday, Cheerleader Strippers delivers the goods, as these girls get ready for a showdown at a local strip club where less is definitely more! The originator of the double-combo vocational fluff epics, Jim Holliday, has done it again! The man who gave you Cheerleader Nurses and Stripper Nurses has come full circle with his latest extravaganza, Cheerleader Strippers. The action takes place at the Western Sweden Strip-O-Rama, where feature dancers are pitted against raunchy house girls- the kind of striptease you really want to see! Try to keep up with the number of sex scenes and see if you hit double-digits! There's never a shortage of sex in a Holliday feature! This strip club is more real than most places on the road and the dialogue is more authentic! Get a glimpse behind the scenes...Cheerleader Strippers is the raw, real deal!