Not Available

When bento shop owner Hikaru Oshiro learns that a group of high school students have no place to practice music, he takes it upon himself to build a studio beneath his store. The only stipulations he placed upon the students were that they be respectful to others, do well in school, and be empathetic towards others. Based on the true story of Hikaru Naskasone who supported students up until his death from cancer in November, 2009.