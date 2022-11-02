Not Available

Meet Mikhail. He has recently split up with his girlfriend. Next, meet Natalia. She is an actress that stars mainly in TV adds. She has a boyfriend, but still fools around with the producer of one of the commercials she stars in. Lastly, meet the 13-year old Alyosha. He is a smart and polite kid who studies hard in school. He has no father and an alcoholic mother who verbally abuses him and is indifferent of his existence. One day, a coincidence brings these three character together. They are all involved in shooting a commercial for Cheesecake. In the advertising shoot, they depict a happy family from Moscow. One night Mikhail discovers Alyosha on the floor in front of his apartment. Alyosha asks Mikhail to let him spent the night at his house. Mikhail refuses at first, but eventually says yes. Afterwards seemingly coincidental events begin to happen to draw the three together.