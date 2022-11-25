Not Available

Adventures of a Dutchman in the Mississippi Delta. Cheesehead Blues Re-Cut is a music documentary on the state of the blues set in Clarksdale, Mississippi, birthplace of the delta blues and second home of Theo Dasbach, founder of the amazing Rock & Blues Museum. In 2011 filmmaker Jan Doense set out on a musical road trip in the Deep South of the U.S.A. While visiting Clarksdale – home of Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Ike Turner among others – he met fellow Dutchman Theo “Boogieman” Dasbach, a former international banker who had been sacked by his employer and then decided to move his enormous collection of blues and rock & roll memorabilia from Arum, Friesland to Clarksdale, Mississippi. This became the Rock & Blues Museum, one of the must-see attractions for any music lover visiting Clarksdale.