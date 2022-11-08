Not Available

Nandu, an orphan, is a top-notch professional killer in town. He manoeuvres his operations with the help of his buddy. In one such operation, he falls into the eyes of the cops. While fleeing from the crime scene, he unintentionally becomes the cause for the death of a stranger called Pardhoo, a run-away youngster who wants to return home after 12 years. Nandu assumes the identity of Pardhoo and enters his household in a remote village to escape from the cops. The rest of the story is all about how Nandu solves all the problems.