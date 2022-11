Not Available

Bad trailers for bad movies can be good fun, as this fiendishly funny collection of exploitation flick trailers amply demonstrates. Shamelessly sleazy promos for an assortment of flicks whose titles alone are enough to raise eyebrows include scenes from movies such as Satan in High Heels and Pin-Down Girls. Also included are She Shoulda Said No!, Glenn or Glenda, Reform School Girls, A Taste of Flesh, Let Me Die a Woman and more.