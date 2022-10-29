Chefurs Raus!

Not Available

Marko, Adi, Aco and Dejan hag out in front of block of flats in Fuzine. Marko is pissed because he quit playing basketball and because the sexy TV presenter doesn't notice him and because his father Radovan is going to beat him up for quitting basketball. Adi is irritated by the fact that his brother Sanel id a drug addict and because his father Mirsad prefers to shang waitresses somewhere in Austira rather than to deal whit this. Makarovicka chefur girl gives a hard time to Aco and Aco would like to tak a revenge on Damjanovic - bus driver. Dejan is anxious because his mother Sonja wants to move to Slovenske Konjice. Policemen stop the boys one night and their world starts to disintegrate.