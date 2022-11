Not Available

Reena and fellow collegian Akash Mehta are medical (psychiatry)students. They are sweethearts and hope to marry each other after completing their education. Before that could happen, Megha Joshi enters their lives and changes everything. For Akash falls head over heels in love with her, and will do anything for her. Just when their education is about to get over, Megha disappears from Akash's life.