Asrani, Priya Tendulkar and Indra Kumar star in this crime drama that pits three brothers against a shady industrialist. Ajit assigns his brother Ajay to investigate the case of millionaire Shakti Singh, who happens to be Ajit's friend. Ajay quickly uncovers evidence of criminal activity, but is killed before he reveals the truth. Bent on finding the killers, Ajit retrieves Ajay's twin from a mental institution, but his dangerous plan goes awry.