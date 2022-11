Not Available

Rajesh Shivakumar is a college hoodlum who has his first crush on Reena Joseph, who unfortunately, is engaged to be married to Rajiv Samuel, an Indian engineer settled abroad. In an effort to gain her heart, Maddy impersonates Rajiv and gets close to Reena, aided by his grandfather Subbuni and his crooked sidekick Chockalingam. However, the real Rajiv shows up, bringing a shocking end to Reena's romantic interlude.