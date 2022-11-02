Not Available

Chellamae (Tamil: செல்லமே) (2004) is a Tamil film directed by Gandhi Krishna, who directed the critically acclaimed Nila Kaalam. The film stars Vishal, Reema Sen, Bharath, Bhanupriya and Vivek. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by Harris Jayaraj. The film became one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2004. It is produced by Vikram Krishna.