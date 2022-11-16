Chelovek Iz Budushego

Not Available

"Only fifty minutes to go until the end of the world, please head to the check-out!", thus goes the instruction that rings out from the loudspeakers of a Moscow supermarket. When cashier Gulya shuts up the shop and resolves to prepare for the apocalypse, a naked individual appears from amongst the aisles to claim that he has arrived from the future with the task of saving the planet. Originally from Bishkek, Gulya is supposedly the chosen mother of the savior, whom he, Alexander Merkuriev, is to impregnate. The morning after however it soon becomes clear that Alexander ended up in the wrong supermarket with the wrong Gulya. The right Gulya, who is actually from Tashkent, cannot keep the revelation to herself on learning of her destiny, and wastes no time in breaking the story to the media. This in turn proves such a sensation that even the Presidential Administration of Russia gets involved. All involved are soon brought back to earth however when a headmistress from a provincial...