Chelsea FC - Double Champions! Season Review 2011/12

The club completed an historic double, lifting The FA Cup and becoming newly crowned champions of Europe, lifting the coveted Champions League trophy following years of heartbreak, after beating four times winners Bayern Munich at their home ground in one of the most exciting Finals in recent times. A season that promised so much with the appointment of new manager André Villas-Boas looked to be heading towards disappointment as Chelsea's league and European form faltered. However, under Chelsea old boy and club legend Roberto Di Matteo, installed as interim first team coach, the incredible spirit of the club shone through with Chelsea putting together two sensational cup runs which will stay with their fans forever. Every match and every goal from this unforgettable season are covered in this action-packed review.