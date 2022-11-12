Chelsea FC End of Season Review 2010-2011

Not Available

The 2010/11 season proved a rollercoaster journey for everyone involved at Chelsea FC. The club fought for the greatest honours both domestically and abroad in a thrilling season that ultimately ended in disappointment but not without some unforgettable moments that will be cherished by the players and fans. The season began with a bang. The team started in scintillating fashion winning their first six games with a flurry of goals as they romped to the top of the table. But ultimately, a mid-season slump in form cost the Blues. There was also heartbreak in the Champions League and a penalty loss to Everton in The FA Cup but the manner in which Chelsea pushed Manchester United right to the wire means that the 2011/12 season promises to be a memorable one! Every match and every goal from this season are covered in this action-packed review.