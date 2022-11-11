Chelsea FC - Season Review 1998/99

Not Available

Another European Semi-Final, 2 domestic Quarter Finals & 3rd place in the Premiership. With the acquisition of Casiraghi, Ferrer and the World-Cup winning Marcel Desailly, expectations were high with the Stamford Bridge faithful and the boys in blue never let them down. An incredible 21-match unbeaten run saw Chelsea top the league at Christmas. Despite being devastated by an injury to Casiraghi, the loss of Laudrup & 3 months without the irrepressible Gustavo Poyet, the team rallied round and challenged for the title all the way to the end. Chelsea finished the season with their highest position for over 29 years and a place amongst the European elite : THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, for the first time. All the action from EVERY game is here with EVERY goal from your favourite Chelsea stars including Gianfranco Zola, Tore Andre Flo, Gus Poyet & the player-manager, Gianluca Vialli.