What an incredible season for The Blues, they've dazzled with their flair and determination, defeated some of the biggest and best clubs in Europe and topped all of this by winning the much coveted FA Cup! Featuring EVERY goal from the Premiership, Champions League and FA Cup including the 3-1 defeat of Barcelona and the 5-0 defeat of Manchester United. Introduced by Ray Wilkins, 'From Stamford Bridge to Wembley Via Nou Camp and San Siro' includes interviews with many of the Chelsea favourites, including: Zola, Poyet, Petrescu, Weah, Morris, Wise and manager Gianluca Vialli. Join the Blues with an EXCLUSIVE behind the scenes FA Cup feature, from the post match dressing room celebrations, to riding on the team bus after the match and for the Sunday parade, you can go where the television cameras couldn't!