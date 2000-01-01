Chelsea FC - Season Review 2000/01

Not Available

This was the season Chelsea were preparing a Championship challenge. Instead it was a season of unforeseen drama. Follow it here with every goal, every anguish and, ultimately, every achievement. Action and interviews abound. See Chelsea win the Charity Shield and part with manager Gianluca Vialli after five Premiership games. See Chelsea score huge home wins over Liverpool, Coventry, Tottenham, Derby and Bradford while at the same time losing seven consecutive away games. See the emergence of tomorrow's Chelsea with new manager Claudio Ranieri brining through John Terry, Sam Dalla Bona and Carlo Cudicini. See Chelsea's first premiership Golden Boot winner, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. All his 23 League goals are here. And see old favourites like Dennis Wise and Gianfranco Zola joined by new favourites like Eidur Gudjohnsen. Feel the anguish. Defeats in the three Cups before the semi-final stage. Enjoy the regeneration. A new team still qualifying for the UEFA Cup.