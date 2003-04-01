Chelsea FC - Season Review 2003/04

Not Available

Official highlights of Chelsea's memorable 2003/2004 season. Claudio Ranieri and owner Roman Abramovich put together an excellent team with the purchase of up-and-coming star Scott Parker and a selection of fine domestic and international players. The team made superb progress in the UEFA Champions League, defeated Lazio 4-0 and at home reached the top three in the league with victories against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Every goal is shown here, as well as interviews with the players, all presented by Tim Lovejoy.