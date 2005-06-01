Chelsea FC - Season Review 2005/06

Not Available

In a glorious finish to the race for the Premiership crown, Chelsea thumped arch-rivals, and nearest challengers, Manchester United 3-0 to win back-to-back titles for the first time in their history. The party could finally begin! In their Centenary season Jose Mourinho's men were in a league of their own and left their rivals trailing in their wake. The mighty Blues scored more, and conceded fewer, goals than any other team in the country and Stamford Bridge became a fortress with only two points dropped at home all season. Led by the colossal John Terry, Chelsea proved they were not one-season wonders and are a force to be reckoned with in world football. From the opening victory against Wigan Athletic, to the trip to Newcastle United, every game and every goal from the season will be featured in this feast of action packed football. This programme will remind all fans why Chelsea are the champions!