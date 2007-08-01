Chelsea FC - Season Review 2007/08

Not Available

The 2007/08 season proved to be a rollercoaster ride full of conflicting emotions for all the players and fans at Chelsea FC. The Blues took the Primmer League title to the wire, reached their first-ever UEFA Champions League Final and played at Wembley in the Carling Cup Final but finished without silverware. The season started and finished in a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United but in between there were many marvellous performances to enjoy including the dramatic win over the same team at Stamford Bridge, the 6-0 thrashing of Manchester City and the sensational win over Liverpool to take the team to Moscow. Off-the-field events were equally dramatic with Jose Mourinho replaced as manager by Avram Grant, who steadied the ship after an unconvincing start to the campaign and helped the club push for minors on all fronts.