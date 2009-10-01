Chelsea FC - Season Review 2009/10

Not Available

Led by the masterful Carlo Ancelotti Chelsea FC broke record after record as the club secured a scintillating Premier League and FA Cup Double for the first time in its glorious history. The Blues were simply untouchable as they sealed a memorable title triumph on the last day of the season with an 8-0 thrashing of Wigan, taking their tally for the year to 103 goals - a new Premiership milestone. The season was filled with many magical memories including home and away victories over traditionally the other big three - Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.